Obama and Trudeau put majority of US and Canadian Arctic water off-limits to offshore oil and gas leasing

20 December 2016

US President Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau jointly announced sweeping restrictions to offshore oil and gas leasing in the US and Canadian Arctic waters. Obama designated the vast majority of US waters in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas as indefinitely off limits to offshore oil and gas leasing. Canada will designate all Arctic Canadian waters as indefinitely off limits to future offshore Arctic oil and gas licensing, to be reviewed every five years through a climate and marine science-based life-cycle assessment.

Obama acted under his authority designated by Section 12a of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. This move “permanently” protects 115 million acres of the Arctic Ocean, excluding only 2.9 million acres which have previously been leased near Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. In the Atlantic Ocean, Obama also protected 3.8 million acres, stretching from Massachusetts to Maryland. The ability of future administrations to rescind “permanent” protection has yet to be determined in court. The New York Times quoted Patrick Parenteau, a professor of environmental law at the University of Vermont as saying “There is no case law on this. It’s uncharted waters.”

In addition, the two launched other actions targeting a sustainable Arctic economy and ecosystem, with low-impact shipping and science-based management of marine resources.