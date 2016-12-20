« UMD researchers report solution to high interfacial impedance hampering developing of high-performance solid-state Li-ion batteries | Main | Volvo Cars raises US$533M via issuance of preference shares to Swedish investors »

Print this post

BT and Huawei collaborate on 5G research

20 December 2016

BT and Huawei are partnering on the global development of 5G mobile technologies. The new partnership will see the companies conduct pioneering joint research into 5G, considering how faster mobile communication technologies might be applied, as well as the technical and commercial feasibility of deploying them.

BT and Huawei will work together at the BT Labs in Ipswich and other locations around the UK to explore various aspects of 5G, including: network architecture; a new air interface between devices and base stations; “network slicing”—which will allow operators to apportion network resources to specific services; machine-to-machine communications in Internet of Things (IoT) applications; and security technologies.

We are determined to maximize the potential of 5G for our customers, so collaborative research has a key role to play as the technology develops. This partnership with Huawei will see us explore the potential uses and make sure 5G is designed to meet the needs of our consumer and business customers throughout the world. —Gavin Patterson, CEO of BT

The 5G research program will build on a number of successful collaborations between BT and Huawei. Most recently, the two companies announced world-leading trials of a 3Tbps data transfer over BT’s core network, as well as pioneering research into 40Gbps speeds in the Openreach access network.

We are very proud of our work with BT over the last eleven years. We have conducted joint research and development activities which have led to new products and solutions and with 5G we look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership. Together we can explore the potential of 5G networks and analyze how this vital technology can best be delivered. The partnership also demonstrates Huawei’s continued commitment to partnering with world-leading business and academic organizations in the UK to further research and development. We have operated in the UK for fifteen years and we look forward to continuing to help build a better connected UK in partnership with BT. —Ken Hu, Deputy Chairman of the Board and rotating CEO at Huawei

5G E2E autonomous network slicing. Earlier in December, Deutsche Telekom and Huawei demonstrated end-to-end (E2E) autonomous behavior for 5G network slicing. The partners previously demonstrated the first end-to-end 5G system to validate network slicing technology for diverse 5G use case demands.

Building on that software-defined foundation, the autonomous end-to-end network slicing implementation added dynamic and real-time slicing of the 5G Radio Access network (RAN) and Data Center (DC), as well the interconnecting transmission network. The demo, conducted in Deutsche Telekom’s 5G:haus lab based in Bonn, Germany, showed how different network slices can be created automatically in an optimized way on a shared RAN, Core and transport network. This allows slices creation in sub-minutes time while ensuring an efficient and intelligent allocation and re-allocation of resources as required for each individual slice.

E2E (end-to-end) network slicing is a foundational technology which is required to support diversified 5G services and is a key to the 5G network architecture evolution. In that context, Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC), Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (uRLLC) are envisaged network classes that could be built as slices. Each network slice is derived from a unified physical network infrastructure, which greatly reduces the operators’ network construction costs. Network slices feature a logical arrangement of resources which operate as individual networks, which allows for heavily customizable service requirements.

E2E network slicing not only includes the core network and RAN, but also interconnecting transport networks. The demo conducted in DT’s 5G:haus innovation lab in Bonn, Germany implemented bandwidth-based transport network slicing. The transport network consists of TSDN controllers and underlying Dense Wave Division Multiplexing (DWDM) nodes. The controllers generate a series of specific data forwarding paths based on slice topology and service requirements.

In this demo, real-time dynamic adjustments of network slices on very fine spectral granularity, signal process and protocol stack were validated.

F-OFDM (filtered orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing) air interface technology was the key to the spectral granularity and also permitted efficient co-existence and isolation of all 5G New Radio (5G NR) slices.

The demo implemented E2E network slicing automation based on Service Oriented Network Auto Creation (SONAC). It uses software-defined topology (SDT), software defined protocol (SDP) and software-defined resource allocation (SDRA) to ensure the automatic implementation of slice management, service deployment, resource scheduling, and fault recovery based strictly on a detailed and thorough network data analysis.