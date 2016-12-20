« Schaeffler acquires motor manufacturer Compact Dynamics; power electronics agreement with SEMIKRON | Main | BioAmber and CJ CheilJedang plan JV for bio-succinic acid production in Asia »

Print this post

EPA approves Flint Hills Resources for cellulosic ethanol from Edeniq’s Pathway technology

20 December 2016

Edeniq, Inc. announced that the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved Flint Hills Resources’ registration of its 120-million gallon per year Shell Rock, Iowa ethanol plant for cellulosic ethanol production using Edeniq’s Pathway Technology. (Earlier post.)

Shell Rock is the second plant to receive a cellulosic ethanol registration from the EPA after deploying Edeniq’s Pathway Technology. Pacific Ethanol’s Stockton plant received its cellulosic ethanol registration in September.

Edeniq’s PATHWAY Platform is a proprietary, integrated platform that produces cellulosic ethanol inside existing corn ethanol plants. Corn kernels contain about 10% cellulosic fiber that currently remains unconverted in a typical ethanol plant. Converting the corn fiber at these facilities is the first step and the fastest path to migrate toward cellulosic ethanol production in the US, Edeniq suggests.

Edeniq’s Pathway Technology utilizes existing fermenter and distillation equipment to produce up to 2.5% cellulosic ethanol and a 7% increase in overall ethanol yield.

Edeniq’s Pathway Technology platform integrates Edeniq’s Cellunator high-shear equipment with cellulase enzymes. The Cellunator pretreats corn kernel fiber to increase the cellulase enzyme access to the fiber.