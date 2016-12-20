« With HVIP vouchers, California fleets can buy new electric trucks for less than new Tier 4 diesels; funding queue for next year filling fast | Main | WiTricity working with GM to test wireless EV charging system at up to 11 kW rate »

Proton OnSite to supply 13 MW-scale electrolyzers to provide hydrogen for fuel cell bus fueling in China

20 December 2016

Proton OnSite signed a contract with Guangdong Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co., Ltd. to provide megawatt-scale Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers for the deployment of fuel cell-powered buses in the cities of Foshan and Yunfu, China.

Three of the megawatt systems will ship this summer, and an additional ten systems are planned to ship over the next 18 months, with the opportunity for significant recurring systems to follow. The agreement names Proton as the exclusive supplier of electrolyzers to Synergy and opens discussions for a joint venture to manufacture a portion of Proton’s M Series electrolyzers in Foshan exclusively for the fueling market in China.

Proton’s megawatt-scale M Series electrolyzers (M200 and M400) can accept one and two megawatts (MWs) of power and produce up to 400 Nm3/hr, 864 kg hydrogen per 24 hours (M400). The product was developed with rapid, dynamic response in mind, so that it can adjust to the intermittent nature of renewable energy input.

Synergy has previously licensed fuel cell assembly technology from Ballard Power Systems and is majority owner of a joint venture with Ballard in China. (Earlier post.) Synergy has also begun delivery of Ballard systems for use in powering the world’s largest fuel cell bus program.

We are thrilled that Proton was selected as the exclusive supplier of electrolyzers to support the largest global deployment of fuel cell buses. The Foshan and Yunfu governments demonstrate great vision and leadership by supporting the implementation of leading electrolyzer technology to enable the production of green hydrogen for their mass transit needs. It’s exciting to see how this supports air quality initiatives while contributing to continued economic development. —Robert Friedland, Proton President and CEO