« Proton OnSite to supply 13 MW-scale electrolyzers to provide hydrogen for fuel cell bus fueling in China | Main | Volkswagen reaches agreement with US and California on 3.0L diesels; $225M to environmental remediation, $25M to CA ZEV »

Print this post

WiTricity working with GM to test wireless EV charging system at up to 11 kW rate

20 December 2016

WiTricity announced it is working with General Motors (GM) to test an advanced wireless charging system prototype for electric vehicles. The companies are working together to test WiTricity’s Drive 11 park and charge system, designed for maximum efficiency and interoperability across vehicle platforms.

The prototype testing focuses on wireless charging systems at 7.7 and 11 kW charge rates, capable of charging both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and extended range electric vehicles (EREVs), and is intended to comply with standards proposed by SAE International’s J2954 Committee. Recently completed J2954 bench testing demonstrated interoperability between Double D (DD) and Circular Topologies between 3.7 to 7.7 kW with efficiencies exceeding 85-90% under aligned conditions. (Earlier post.)

GM is committed to offering customers a variety of electrification solutions, including a great charging experience. To improve understanding of real world performance and the challenges integrating this technology into vehicles, GM is testing WiTricity’s prototype wireless charging system, which allows a driver to simply pull into his or her garage and automatically receive power from a source below the vehicle.

The system design works across all plug-in electric vehicle platforms and can be deployed as a “floor pad” in a consumer’s garage, as well as installed under pavement to provide wireless charging in public and commercial parking lots.

WiTricity is working with major automakers and Tier 1 suppliers to bring the next generation of wireless EV charging to a commercial reality. Licensing agreements have been announced with Toyota, Delphi, TDK, IHI and BRUSA. WiTricity is also collaborating directly with leading carmakers to drive global standards for wireless charging systems. Standards initiatives the company is involved in include the SAE International, International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), STILLE and China Automotive Technology & Research Center (CATARC).