E.ON puts strategic focus on providing customer solutions for electric vehicles; switching own fleet to electric

21 December 2016

Energy provider E.ON is setting a strategic focus on e-mobility. The Group has established a new unit with the aim of taking a leading role in developing and expanding Europe’s charging infrastructure. In essence, this involves providing owners of electric vehicles with a comprehensive range of services.

E.ON will secure attractive locations for charging stations where it can install and operate innovative charging technology. E.ON will offer the customer tailor-made products such as an opportunity to charge with green electricity or a flat rate that provides for unlimited mobility. E.ON will join together with strong partners in implementing this concept. Discussions and tests are currently already underway.

E.ON has extensive experience in e-mobility. In Denmark, for example, one of the most advanced e-mobility markets in Europe, the company operates around 2,500 charging points and is—with an expected 300,000 charging transactions by the end of 2016—the market leader there. Based on the data about customer behavior, E.ON develops services and pricing models for further markets.

In October, E.ON started setting up charging networks in Britain and Sweden, and began offering municipalities as well as individual customers a variety of e-mobility products such as charging systems and pricing plans. In partnership with the platform, e-clearing.net, drivers of electric cars can already have access a live-view of charging stations via their navigation systems.

In addition, E.ON is offering companies and municipalities in Germany innovative charging stations for either sale or lease. E.ON supports these customers applying for subsidies with regard to German government’s new Charging Station Subsidy Directive, which is expected to go into effect in January.

E.ON is also switching its own vehicle fleet to electric. The first step will be to gradually convert the existing German network fleet, which consists of 4,500 cars and commercial vehicles. 150 vehicles have already been procured during the past few months. Other parts of the company are set to follow.