Euro NCAP 2016: Toyota Prius, Hyundai Ioniq and VW Tiguan best in class

21 December 2016

In 2016, Euro NCAP tested 18 new passenger cars and four heavy quadricycles; three cars were awarded “Best in Class”: the Toyota Prius in the Large Family Car category; the Hyundai Ioniq in the Small Family Car category; and the VW Tiguan in the Small Off-Roader category.

To define the Best in Class, a calculation is made of the weighted sum of the scores in each of the four areas of assessment: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Pedestrian and Safety Assist. This sum is used as the basis for comparison of the vehicles. Cars qualify for Best in Class based only on their rating with standard safety equipment. Additional ratings based on optional equipment are excluded.

Euro NCAP Best in Class scores 2016 Model Adult Occupant Child Occupant Pedestrian Safety Assist Toyota Prius 92% 82% 77% 85% Hyundai Ioniq 91% 80% 70% 82% VW Tiguan 96% 84% 72% 68%

2016 saw the introduction of some significant changes to Euro NCAP’s ratings scheme. The inclusion of tests for pedestrian-detecting autobrake systems drove a huge increase in fitment of this technology, mostly as standard equipment but also as an option.

The Toyota Prius was the first car to undergo tests of its AEB Pedestrian technology. Its standard-fitted safety pack, “Toyota Safety Sense”, performed well and managed to recognize and avoid or mitigate potential crashes with pedestrians. The excellent performance of the SEAT Ateca in these tests was also noted.

The Ioniq’s standard-fit autonomous emergency braking system provided additional protection against whiplash injury. In Euro NCAP’s tests, the system scored full points, avoiding collisions against a stationary car at all test speeds.

The Tiguan also has an autonomous emergency braking system as standard and tests showed it to be good at avoiding or mitigating low speed accidents where whiplash injuries are often caused. The autonomous emergency braking system is also able to detect vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and performed well in Euro NCAP’s tests of this functionality.

While “Best in Class” is based only on cars with standard safety equipment, several car manufacturers took advantage of Euro NCAP’s new dual rating system in 2016. In addition to a star rating indicating the safety of a car with only standard safety equipment, a second rating demonstrates the benefits of optional safety equipment. In general, the optional ‘safety pack’ includes AEB, including pedestrian-detecting auto-brake systems, and the scheme was used for Superminis, Small Family Cars and one Pickup—competitive segments that might well otherwise have missed out on advanced driver assistance technologies.