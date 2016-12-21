« Obama and Trudeau put majority of US and Canadian Arctic water off-limits to offshore oil and gas leasing | Main | Euro NCAP 2016: Toyota Prius, Hyundai Ioniq and VW Tiguan best in class »

GKN Driveline to invest $179M to expand NC manufacturing; all-wheel-drive, eDrive

21 December 2016

GKN Driveline will invest nearly $179 million to expand manufacturing facilities in Alamance, Catawba, Lee and Person counties in North Carolina. The investment will occur over the next five years and will create 302 jobs. The investment and new jobs have been added to support growing All-Wheel-Drive and eDrive business for several North American automotive manufacturers.

North American All-Wheel-Drive system sales are projected to reach more than 3 million units annually in 2020, up from approximately 2.4 million in 2015.

GKN Driveline’s expansions in Alamance, Lee and Person counties will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG). Under the terms of the JDIG, GKN is eligible to receive up to $1,539,000 in total reimbursements over 12 years. The company’s expansion in Catawba County, facilitated through a separate JDIG, makes GKN eligible to receive up to $1,587,600 over 12 years.