« E.ON puts strategic focus on providing customer solutions for electric vehicles; switching own fleet to electric | Main | Honda R&D and Alphabet’s Waymo enter discussions on technical collaboration on full autonomous vehicles »

Print this post

Lux: VCs invest $5.8B in bio-based chemicals, as focus shifts to disruptive synthetic biology

22 December 2016

Venture capitalists have pumped in $5.8 billion into bio-based materials and chemicals (BBMC) startups since 2010, reflecting the drive for sustainability, performance, and alternatives to petroleum feedstocks. While from 2010 to 2015, the investment focus was on drop-in replacements for established chemicals, in 2016 VCs’ focus has shifted to disruptive synthetic biology (synbio) and conversion technologies, according to Lux Research.

Synbio startups attracted over $300 million, accounting for 53% of all VC investment in 2016 (through October 11), and three of the top five deals. Fermentation and catalysis had funding shares of 20% and 16%, respectively.

VCs in 2016 have taken a step back in the value chain to focus on upstream technology platforms like DNA synthesis-as-a-service and automated genomic engineering and lab equipment. —Victor Oh, Lux Research Analyst

Lux Research analysts built a database of companies and investments in the BBMC space. Among their findings:

Synbio poised to grow bigger. The top five VC investments—Zymergen, Gingko Bioworks, Twist Bioscience, Elevance Renewable Science and Bolt Threads—reveal an emphasis on automating synbio. These five have raised $430 million in total, and growth of these platforms should lead to even bigger numbers for the segment in 2017.

Spider silk catches fancy. Spider silk’s superior properties over those of conventional fiber materials like nylon and silkworm silk have prompted big deals, like $82 million for Bolt Threads over the last two years. Japan’s Spiber and Germany’s AMSilk have also pulled in big deals, and up-and-comers like Araknitek and Spiber Technologies may be up next.

Low oil hits drop-ins, substitutes. Amid low oil prices, VCs have shifted focus this year to commercializing bio-based products that offer improved performance, not just “greener” replacements for petro-based compounds. About 80% of VC investment in 2016 was on improved products, as opposed to only 46% from 2010 to 2015.

The report, titled “Show Me the Money: Where Is Venture Capital Placing Bets in Bio-based?” is part of the Lux Research Bio-based Materials and Chemicals Intelligence service.