Suzuki joins Automotive Grade Linux

22 December 2016

Suzuki is joining The Linux Foundation and Automotive Grade Linux. Suzuki is the ninth automaker to join AGL and joins Toyota and Mazda as a Platinum member.

Adopting an open source approach to software development is a key part of our technology strategy and will help us to keep pace with the rapid advances happening across the auto industry. Joining Automotive Grade Linux expands our R&D capabilities and enables us to collaborate with hundreds of developers across the industry on new automotive technologies. —Hisanori Takashiba, Executive General Manager of Research & Development at Suzuki Motor Corporation

AGL’s 85+ members are working together to develop a shared, open platform that will speed up product development cycles and enable automakers and suppliers to bring new features to market faster. Although initially focused on infotainment, AGL plans to address all software in the vehicle, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving in the future.

The third version of AGL’s connected car platform, the Unified Code Base (UCB), will be on display at CES 2017 in the AGL Demo Suite at the Bellagio Hotel. The in-vehicle infotainment platform is ideal for deploying navigation, communications, safety, security and connectivity and is in a unique position to become the de facto standard for the industry.

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technologies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies.

