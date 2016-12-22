« Finnish electric powertrain company Visedo raises €20M to support global expansion; SRPM technology | Main | US Shale Is Now Cash Flow Neutral »
VW to unveil new electric ID concept model in Detroit
22 December 2016
Volkswagen will present a new I.D. family model—a multi-functional electric vehicle—at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January. Like the I.D. concept shown this year (earlier post), this new concept is also based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB), and so it shows the potential and bandwidth of the MEB.
Since the presentation of the I.D. at the Paris International Motor Show in September of this year, these initials have stood for a new generation of fully connected, all-electric vehicles from Volkswagen.
This I.D. concept vehicle will also be able to drive fully autonomously in the future. Press lightly on the Volkswagen logo, and the electrically retractable steering wheel disappears into the dashboard. While the driver relaxes, laser scanners, ultrasonic and radar sensors and cameras monitor other road users and the surroundings.
December 22, 2016 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (1)
Until it come off the assemble line, it's vapor. And, VW is tops at vapor. Their diesel GDI ads were second to none.
Posted by: Lad | December 22, 2016 at 01:27 PM