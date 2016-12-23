« US Shale Is Now Cash Flow Neutral | Main | Volkswagen plans integrated mobility concept in Rwanda; vehicle production in Kenya »
Honda hits 100M worldwide automobile production milestone
23 December 2016
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced that the company has reached the 100 million-unit milestone in cumulative global automobile production. Honda began automobile production in 1963 with the production of the T360 mini-truck, Honda’s first mass-production model, at Saitama Factory. In the same year, Honda began production of the S500 small-sized sports car at Hamamatsu Factory in Shizuoka Prefecture.
In 1964, in order to move forward with full-scale automobile production, Honda constructed the first Honda plant dedicated to automobile production, Sayama Factory in Sayama City, Saitama Prefecture. The new plant began with production of the S600 small-sized sports car. In 1967, Honda began production of the N360, Honda’s first mini-vehicle model.
Since then Honda has been increasing its cumulative production volume while enhancing the product lineup, with key global models including Civic, Accord, CR-V and Fit. Further, regional models have been developed to accommodate the unique characteristics of the regions where each model is sold.
December 23, 2016
