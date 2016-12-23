« Volkswagen plans integrated mobility concept in Rwanda; vehicle production in Kenya | Main | Electric bus wins: BYD in Nottingham, Irizar in Bilbao »

Neste producing renewable “Christmas diesel”; diesel from baked ham fat

23 December 2016

Neste is producing the first “Christmas diesel” in a holiday recycling campaign inviting Finns to collect the fat from baked Christmas hams in an effort to produce enough 100% renewable fuel to drive around the world three times. The festive charity stunt aims to demonstrate the power of recycling and circular economy.

Grocery stores and service stations across the country have set up collection points for ham fat. The collected fat will go on to be processed and finally turned into a diesel by Neste. The result will be the world’s first “Christmas diesel”. By producing 100% renewable diesel from waste fat, the fuel’s carbon footprint can be reduced by up to 90% when compared with regular diesel.

Baked ham is a staple at Finnish Christmas dinners, with a whopping 7 million kilograms (15 million pounds) consumed annually by the nation of 5.5 million over each festive season. Neste calculates that the fat contained in an average-sized ham could produce enough fuel for a 3-kilometer or 1.8-mile drive in a regular car. Overall, the campaign could produce enough fuel to drive around the world three times.

We are constantly on the look for new renewable raw materials that we can turn into low-emission fuels. At the moment, it is not commercially viable to source waste fats directly from homes or even small restaurants, but that might change in the future. Our goal with this campaign is to bring the idea of circular economy closer to consumers, encourage recycling and environmental consciousness, and of course spread some holiday cheer. —Osmo Kammonen, VP, Communications and Brand Marketing, Neste

The campaign’s Finnish name and hashtag is Kinkkutemppu, which translates into Ham Trick. Cooks around the country are encouraged to donate their ham fat for a good cause. After the campaign, the fuel will be sold at Neste’s service stations, with all the proceeds donated to charity. The campaign will support two organizations: one that collects and distributes Christmas presents to low-income households, and one that arranges for sports opportunities for socially excluded youths.