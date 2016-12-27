« Siemens employees in Germany to get free EV charging in 2017 | Main | Tesla and Panasonic to manufacture solar cells and modules in Buffalo, NY; 1GW by 2019 »

Neste to acquire pre-treatment and storage capacity in the Netherlands for renewable raw materials for NEXBTL renewable diesel

27 December 2016

Neste has signed an agreement with Electrawinds ReFuel B.V. on the acquisition of a former biodiesel plant in Sluiskil in the Netherlands. Neste intends to use the Sluiskil plant for the storage and pre-treatment of renewable raw materials for the company’s NEXBTL renewable diesel refineries.

By acquiring the Sluiskil plant, we enable expanding our raw material base further. Many new raw materials are wastes and residues that are difficult to process, and they require good pre-treatment before renewable diesel or aviation fuel can be produced from them. The pre-treatment capacity and storage tanks at Sluiskil also contribute to facilitating our future growth. —Kaisa Hietala, Executive Vice President of Renewable Products at Neste

The aim is to complete the transaction during the first quarter of 2017. The purchase price will not be disclosed.

Previously, conventional FAME biodiesel was produced at Sluiskil. The plant has not been in production since January 2015, and it will enter into pre-treatment and storage use after maintenance work during the second half of 2017.

In its renewable products business, Neste aims to continue to focus on refining premium-quality renewable diesel, which can be used in all diesel engines as such and cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional fossil diesel.