TriLumina to demo 256-pixel 3D solid-state LiDAR and ADAS systems for autonomous driving at CES 2017

27 December 2016

At CES 2017, TriLumina (earlier post)—a spin-out from Sandia National Laboratories—will demonstrate, in collaboration with LeddarTech (earlier post), an innovative 256-pixel, 3D LiDAR solution for autonomous driving applications powered by TriLumina’s breakthrough laser illumination module and LeddarTech’s LeddarCore ICs.

TriLumina has developed eye-safe, vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs). The TriLumina illumination modules replace the expensive, bulky scanning LiDARs being used in current autonomous vehicle demonstration programs with high resolution and long-range sensing in a small, robust and cost-effective package.

VCSELs are semiconductor laser-diodes, which emit light perpendicular to the surface. The vertical structure of the VCSEL allows building a large number of lasers next to each other to form arrays.

TriLumina developed a unique architecture for two-dimensional arrays of VCSELs that allow for simultaneous high-power output and high-bandwidth modulation. The arrays use integrated micro-lenses for beam shaping and control, and to enable incoherent beam combining to make compact, high-brightness sources with low coherence noise.



Cross-section of TriLumina’s VCSEL array structure. Warren et al. Click to enlarge.

At TriLumina, we are building complete Illumination modules with our patented, back-emitting, flip-chip VCSEL arrays and driver circuits to provide the highest efficiency and most powerful illumination solutions available. The 3D solid-state LiDAR solutions presented at CES will demonstrate the incredible capabilities of our laser solutions and how they can be rapidly deployed to enable new signal processing capabilities such as those in the LeddarCore ICs. —Brian Wong, CEO of TriLumina

TriLumina-powered 3D automotive LiDAR units will also be showcased at CES 2017 at the Renesas Advanced and Autonomous Track Experience at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

DENSO International America, Inc. announced an investment in TriLumina Corp. earlier this year.

