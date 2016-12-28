« NRL completes first flight of UAV with custom hydrogen fuel cell with metal bipolar plates; leveraging automotive technology | Main | Volkswagen Group hiring >1,000 IT experts over next 3 years »

Ford introducing next-gen Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle at CES and NAIAS in January

28 December 2016

Ford Motor Company is introducing its next-generation Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle; the car will first appear at CES 2017 and the North American International Auto Show in January. The new vehicle uses the current Ford autonomous vehicle platform, but ups the processing power with new computer hardware.

Electrical controls are closer to production-ready, and adjustments to the sensor technology, including placement, allow the car to better see what’s around it. New LiDAR sensors have a sleeker design and more targeted field of vision, which enables the car to now use just two sensors rather than four, while still getting just as much data.

The new vehicle also evolves the two main elements to creating an autonomous vehicle—the autonomous vehicle platform, which is an upgraded version of the car itself, and the virtual driver system.

The next-gen Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle follows the company’s current generation, which hit the streets three years ago. Earlier this year, Ford announced ] its intent to have a high-volume, fully autonomous SAE level 4-capable vehicle in commercial operation in 2021 in a ride-hailing or ride-sharing service. (Earlier post.)

To support that, Ford announced four key investments and collaborations that are expanding its strong research in advanced algorithms, 3D mapping, LiDAR, and radar and camera sensors: