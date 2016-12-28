« Ford introducing next-gen Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle at CES and NAIAS in January | Main | UC Irvine team discovers nitrogenase Fe protein can reduce CO2 to CO; implications for biofuel production »

Volkswagen Group hiring >1,000 IT experts over next 3 years

28 December 2016

Over the next three years, the Volkswagen Group will recruit more than 1,000 IT specialists; half of these people will be employed in Wolfsburg. They will work in the core IT organization at the company’s headquarters as well as in IT labs in Wolfsburg, Berlin and Munich. These labs are creating new solutions in the fields of big data, Industry 4.0, the Internet of things, connectivity, mobility services and virtual reality.

Volkswagen is increasingly recruiting highly qualified lateral entrants from a variety of high-tech sectors, the gaming industry and top-level research.

People who want to shape the future of mobility are coming to Volkswagen. We are tackling the major challenges of the future with the best people: digitalization, software development, E-mobility, autonomous driving and mobility services. For these fields, we are reinforcing our team with top-class experts. —Dr. Karlheinz Blessing, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Group responsible for Human Resources

Over the past few months, Volkswagen Group IT has already recruited highly specialized lateral entrants from a variety of sectors and countries – including robotics experts, level designers, design thinking experts, and AI research workers. These new employees are working in units such as the Virtual Engineering Lab, the Data Lab, the Smart Production Lab, the Ideation Hub or Group IT in Wolfsburg.