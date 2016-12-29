« Researchers in China develop new process for direct synthesis of drop-in jet-fuel-range blendstock from lignocellulose | Main

DOE awarding up to $7M to 8 universities for co-optimization of fuels and engines: Co-Optima

29 December 2016

The US Department of Energy (DOE) will award up to $7 million to projects at eight universities to accelerate the introduction of affordable, scalable, and sustainable high-performance fuels for use in high-efficiency, low-emission engines.

Under the Co-Optimization of Fuels and Engines (Co-Optima) initiative (earlier post), DOE’s Bioenergy Technologies Office and Vehicle Technologies Office are collaborating to maximize energy savings and on-road vehicle performance, while significantly reducing transportation-related petroleum consumption and harmful emissions. The goal is to reduce petroleum consumption by 30% by 2030 beyond what is already targeted.

DOE selected eight universities under this latest Co-Optima funding opportunity: