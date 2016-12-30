« Rinspeed Oasis autonomous electric concept first to be built on ZF Intelligent Rolling Chassis | Main | GM launches Cadillac CT6 plug-in hybrid in China »

Symbio’s 150 hydrogen-electric commercial vehicles have traveled 220,000 miles

30 December 2016

Symbio, the French producer of hydrogen fuel cell systems for transportation, reports that it has delivered 150 commercial hydrogen-electric vehicles which have now travelled a combined 220,000 miles (350,000 km). The company will be showcasing its solutions at CES 2017 next week.

The Kangoo ZE-H2 is based on the Renault Kangoo ZE Maxi. It combined a 22 kWh Li-ion battery pack with a 5 kW hydrogen fuel cell range extender, fueled with 1.7 kg of H 2 at 350 bar or 2.08 kg H 2 at 700 bar. Range is 300 km (186 miles).

Symbio’s core mission is to engineer complete fuel cell systems for electric vehicles, from prototyping to product. Symbio offers an end-to-end hydrogen fuel cell system compatible to different usage-cycles and types of vehicle (commercial vehicles, van, bus, trucks and boats) and from 5 kW to 300 kW.