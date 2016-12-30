« Rinspeed Oasis autonomous electric concept first to be built on ZF Intelligent Rolling Chassis | Main | GM launches Cadillac CT6 plug-in hybrid in China »
Symbio’s 150 hydrogen-electric commercial vehicles have traveled 220,000 miles
30 December 2016
Symbio, the French producer of hydrogen fuel cell systems for transportation, reports that it has delivered 150 commercial hydrogen-electric vehicles which have now travelled a combined 220,000 miles (350,000 km). The company will be showcasing its solutions at CES 2017 next week.
The Kangoo ZE-H2 is based on the Renault Kangoo ZE Maxi. It combined a 22 kWh Li-ion battery pack with a 5 kW hydrogen fuel cell range extender, fueled with 1.7 kg of H2 at 350 bar or 2.08 kg H2 at 700 bar. Range is 300 km (186 miles).
Symbio’s core mission is to engineer complete fuel cell systems for electric vehicles, from prototyping to product. Symbio offers an end-to-end hydrogen fuel cell system compatible to different usage-cycles and types of vehicle (commercial vehicles, van, bus, trucks and boats) and from 5 kW to 300 kW.
The company, which counts ENGIE and Michelin among its investors, said it will unveil a new H2 vehicle with 500 km (311 miles) of range in March 2017 in Tokyo.
