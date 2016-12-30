« Symbio’s 150 hydrogen-electric commercial vehicles have traveled 220,000 miles | Main

GM launches Cadillac CT6 plug-in hybrid in China

30 December 2016

SAIC-GM has officially launched the newest member of the Cadillac CT6 American luxury sedan family—the CT6 Plug-In (earlier post)—in China. It is available in two variants priced at RMB 558,800 (US$80,400) and RMB 658,800 (US$94,700).

Built on GM’s all-new intelligent rear-wheel electric drive platform, the CT6 Plug-In offers steady, robust real-time power through two high-performance electric motors integrated with the car’s electric drive system and a direct-injection 2.0L SIDI turbocharged engine. Its offers 80 km (50 miles) of all-electric range and combined fuel consumption as low as 1.7 L/100 km (138 mpg US)—the best in its segment.









Top: The Cadillac CT6 Plug-In has adopted industry-leading Power Split technology. Middle: CT6 PHEV powertrain elements and vehicle integration. Bottom: CT6 high-voltage architecture. Click to enlarge.

In an overview of the new RWD PHEV system for the CT6 PHEV presented at the SAE 2016 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technologies Symposium in February 2016, GM engineering leadership noted that GM designed the new powersplit transmission specifically to be able to use an induction machine for Motor A without a reduction in overall efficiency. GM did that for robustness and cost, and also as a hedge for what might happen in the rare earth metals business. Compactness, efficiency and excellent NVH were design objectives from the outset. (Earlier post.)

The CT6 Plug-In is fitted with an 18.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack comprising 192 cells. Every cell in the battery pack has an independent liquid-cooled temperature control system, reducing the impact of varying external and internal temperatures. This not only improves battery efficiency and extends battery life, but also ensures the battery system’s stability and safety.

The CT6 Plug-In can be fully charged in five hours or less using a regular 220V charger. Owners can check the charging status via OnStar or the MyCadillac app.

An exclusive interface displays the vehicle’s battery life, power delivery and energy distribution. An “energy” interface on the Cadillac User Experience (CUE) center console screen helps owners understand energy flow more intuitively and develop good electric driving habits through real-time feedback.



An exclusive interface displays the Cadillac CT6 Plug-In’s battery life, power delivery and energy distribution. An “energy” interface on the Cadillac User Experience (CUE) center console screen helps owners understand energy flow more intuitively and develop good electric driving habits through real-time feedback. Click to enlarge.

The CT6 Plug-In has adopted industry-leading Power Split technology. Its power sources are linked by three planetary gear sets (two simple, one double-pinion) and five clutches, offering four transmission modes: all-electric drive, engine drive, hybrid drive and Regen on Demand.

The Regen on Demand system innovatively works with an iBooster to recover braking energy right after the driver releases the gas pedal. The system also uses paddle shifters to adjust between four levels of braking intensity, for enjoyable handling while efficiently recovering energy.

The driver can select one of three operating modes: Cruise, Sport and Hold. The Cruise mode is suited for daily commutes due to its balanced comfort and handling as well as maximized energy efficiency. The Sport mode matches more aggressive gas pedal response with agile steering, delivering dynamic performance for overtaking or handling winding roads. The Hold mode is especially useful for long-distance highway driving, storing energy that can be used later under the Cruise mode in heavy urban traffic.

The CT6 Plug-In lightweight body design is crafted from 11 composite materials, with more than 57% of body materials made from aluminum.

The comfortable interior is supported by more than 20 standard features. They include the Enhanced Safety Strategy (ESS) package and OnStar 4G LTE with a built-in Wi-Fi (Car-Fi) hotspot.

Cadillac is offering CT6 Plug-In buyers throughout China a 220V charger with free installation, plus an eight-year unlimited-mileage warranty for the vehicle’s battery pack, electric motors and electronic control system.