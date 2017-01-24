« New high-resolution time-to-digital converter from ams offers better object detection and avoidance for LiDAR | Main | KPMG Survey: execs say connected car generates 10x revenue than a conventional vehicle; market share based on units “outdated”; BEVs #1 trend »

10,000 liters of Neste MY Renewable Diesel produced from waste ham fat

24 January 2017

Last Christmas, 40,000 Finnish households donated the waste fat from their Christmas hams to the charity campaign “Kinkkutemppu”—which literally translates into Ham Trick. (Earlier post.) From this waste ham fat, Neste produced 10,000 liters of Neste MY Renewable Diesel at its Porvoo refinery for sale at Neste stations. Neste donates the value of the product (€14,500) to Hope, an association which helps low-income families, and to Icehearts, a sports club which aims to prevent social exclusion and promote well-being.

Altogether, we received 12,000 kg of waste ham fat, producing enough renewable diesel to travel four times around the globe. This is a huge figure. It is an indication of the interest of Finnish people towards this campaign and the circular economy in general. The campaign is a good example of how waste and residues can be utilized in energy production and as a raw material for renewable fuels. Neste refines waste fat using the same NEXBTL technology, with which it has become the world’s leading producer of renewable diesel. —Osmo Kammonen, Senior Vice President, Communications and Brand Marketing at Neste

The idea for the campaign started from the Chemical Industry Federation of Finland and attracted a number of companies and associations. Fat recycling containers were placed all over Finland, mainly at recycling points of Finnish Packaging Recycling RINKI located in conjunction with selected K-food stores. Lassila & Tikanoja then transported the fat to Honkajoki Oy for treatment.

Neste uses the collected ham fat to produce Neste MY Renewable Diesel at its Porvoo refinery. The Finnish Water Utilities Association took part in the campaign reminding us not to pour ham fat down the drain. The task of the Rural Women’s Advisory Organisation was to communicate to households the possibility of recycling ham fat.

Compared to conventional fossil diesel, Neste MY Renewable Diesel has up to 90% lower greenhouse gas emissions during the life cycle of the fuel.