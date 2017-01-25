« US DOD to award $55M for advanced drop-in biofuels production; 10M gallons/year | Main | 3D printing auto manufacturing technology company Divergent 3D closes $23M Series A »

Print this post

NEVS receives EV production license in China

25 January 2017

The Chinese government approved NEVS’ application to start production of electric vehicles in its manufacturing plant in Tianjin. The electric vehicle production license approved by the Chinese National Development Reform Commission (NDRC) is required in order to manufacture electric vehicles in China. NEVS is the first joint venture company with investors from outside China that is granted a New Energy Passenger Vehicle Project investment approval by NDRC.

I am very grateful for the approval we now have received for the electric vehicle production license. It is an extremely important milestone for NEVS, which is based on 70 years of Saab long history. It means that we can take the next step to realize our vision— shape mobility for a more sustainable future. —Kai Johan Jiang, chairman of NEVS

NEVS’ manufacturing plant in Tianjin is under construction and planned to be up and running at the end of 2017, with the capacity of 200,000 electric passenger vehicles yearly.

The electric car industry is growing rapidly in China. NEVS plan is to develop a product portfolio of electric vehicles and mobility services globally, with China as the first and most demanding market for the coming years. The immediate plan is to deliver 1500,00 9-3 Sedan electric vehicles to the partner Panda New Energy, a new energy vehicle leasing company in China.