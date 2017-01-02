« Stuttgart authorizes Mercedes-Benz to test autonomous vehicles on public roads | Main | Texas Automated Vehicle Proving Ground Partnership forms; applying for national designation »
FCA and Google collaborate on a Uconnect system concept powered by Android OS
2 January 2017
FCA is collaborating with Google on next-generation connected car systems enabled by the power of an open platform and the ecosystem of the Android open-source operating system. At CES 2017 this week, FCA and Google will demonstrate a seamless integration of the Uconnect 8.4-inch connected vehicle system with Android inside a Chrysler 300 sedan.
CES attendees will be able to get one-on-one demonstrations of the Uconnect system powered by the latest version of Android, 7.0 Nougat, which includes core infotainment features such as radio and comfort controls. (This is quite different than Android Auto, which basically uses an Android smartphone to broadcast the Android interface onto the supporting car’s touchscreen.)
Android is an open source software stack for a wide range of mobile devices and a corresponding open source project led by Google. Third-party developers can create custom variants of the Android stack, port devices and accessories to the Android platform, and ensure devices meet compatibility requirements.
The Uconnect and Android integration also enable a system that is built for connectivity and compatibility with the universe of popular Android applications. The demonstration will show a seamless integration with Google Assistant, Google Maps and popular Android apps like Pandora, Spotify, NPR One and Pocket Casts.
This collaboration with Google has been an extremely beneficial opportunity for both companies to explore how in-vehicle infotainment and connectivity technology continues to evolve, and what it takes to meet consumers’ increasing desire for innovation of information with minimal distraction.
With Android, we are able to maintain our unique and intuitive Uconnect user interface, all while integrating our easy-to-use systems with Android’s features and ecosystem of applications.—Chris Barman, Head of Electrical Engineering, FCA
Google is committed to building Android as a turn-key automotive platform that integrates deeply with the vehicle in a safe and seamless way.—Patrick Brady, Director of Android Engineering, Google
