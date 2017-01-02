« New core-shell yolk-shell nanohybrid silicon anode for high-performance Li-ion batteries | Main | Stuttgart authorizes Mercedes-Benz to test autonomous vehicles on public roads »

HZB, 3M team explores water management in PFIA membranes for fuel cells; better performance at higher temps and low humidity

2 January 2017

A core component of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells is the membrane, which allows protons to diffuse selectively towards the cathode while blocking the oxygen and hydrogen gas. Nafion (a sulfonated tetrafluoroethylene based fluoropolymer-copolymer)—the most commonly used PEM membrane—only performs well at high humidity conditions and temperatures below 90 °C, thus limiting its efficiency and operational area and increasing the fuel cell cost.

3M Company’s Fuel Cell Components Group recently developed a different low-cost proton exchange membrane material: perfluoroimide acid (PFIA). PFIA is already widely applied, but much less understood than Nafion. Whereas PFIA has the same mechanically stable hydrophobic backbone, its hydrophilic side chains contain one more acidic site per each chain than in Nafion. These additional acidic sites on each hydrophilic side chain provide additional protons for the proton transport and allow for the formation of larger water channels. The water management in the PFIA membrane is of interest, since it is crucial for the performance of the fuel cell: in order to function it needs to be humid but never wet.

Researchers at Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) teamed up with 3M to explore the water management in PFIA membranes. The experiments have been conducted using the infrared facilities of the BESSY II synchrotron to reveal how water is retained even at dry conditions in PFIA. The observations explain why PFIA membranes are superior to the widely used Nafion membranes at higher temperatures and low humidity. A paper on their study appears in the RSC journal Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics.



PFIA-molecules self-orient with their hydrophobic backbones outside (black lines) and their hydrophilic side-chains inside, in order to form nanometer sized water channels. Each side-chain possesses two docking points (red and yellow circles) for hydrogen ions (H+). These are acidic groups, shown in the magnifying glass. Credit: Heike Cords/HZB. Click to enlarge.

The HZB team analyzed PFIA membrane samples, provided by 3M. They combined infrared spectroscopy methods at BESSY II and examined the samples in situ under different temperatures and humidity conditions. By means of statistical analysis and advanced mathematical evaluation of the data, they could deduce the sequence of molecular events connected to the loss of water and reconstruct how water is retained in the PFIA molecules.

We wanted to better understand the behavior of water inside the nano-sized water channels of the proton exchange membranes, particularly during the transition to dryer conditions. —Dr. Ljiljana Puskar, first author

The experimental data reveal a huge difference in the water management between Nafion and PFIA in low humidity conditions, with PFIA performing better at both water retention and water uptake , Puskar said.

The researchers could even deduce how water is retained in the PFIA membrane at dryer conditions: The multiple side chains of PFIA are ideally suited to host water molecules and give rise to the building of a hydrogen bonded network.

The results indicate that at a lower water content the sulfonate group of the PFIA side chain is preferentially ionized and involved in a hydrogen bonding structure with the sulfonyl imide acid group, until a sufficient amount of water is present to ionise the second ionic site. Comparison to the well-understood Nafion membrane revealed that under low humidity conditions a higher amount of water is retained in PFIA in a state most similar to liquid water. The results contribute to a better understanding of water retention capability and thus proton conductivity under high-temperature and low-humidity conditions. —Puskar et al.

