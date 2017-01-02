« HZB, 3M team explores water management in PFIA membranes for fuel cells; better performance at higher temps and low humidity | Main | FCA and Google collaborate on a Uconnect system concept powered by Android OS »

Stuttgart authorizes Mercedes-Benz to test autonomous vehicles on public roads

2 January 2017

The Stuttgart government bureau recently authorized Mercedes-Benz to test next-generation autonomous vehicles on public roads. The aim of the autonomous test vehicle fleet—based on the Mercedes-Benz V class—is to test the latest sensor generations and the DAVOS (Daimler Autonomous Vehicle Operating System) system intensively in real traffic.

New on board are—besides LiDAR sensors—deep learning technologies as well as GPUs. The testing of the fully automated driving will be monitored by two specially trained drivers in the car for safety reasons.

In 2011, Mercedes-Benz obtained approval for the testing of autonomous vehicles on German roads and thus successfully completed the Bertha Benz trip in August 2013. Mercedes-Benz has developed DAVOS for autonomous vehicles based on these experiences, which have been accumulated at the time, as well as numerous further trials worldwide.