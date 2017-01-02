« HZB, 3M team explores water management in PFIA membranes for fuel cells; better performance at higher temps and low humidity | Main | FCA and Google collaborate on a Uconnect system concept powered by Android OS »
Stuttgart authorizes Mercedes-Benz to test autonomous vehicles on public roads
2 January 2017
The Stuttgart government bureau recently authorized Mercedes-Benz to test next-generation autonomous vehicles on public roads. The aim of the autonomous test vehicle fleet—based on the Mercedes-Benz V class—is to test the latest sensor generations and the DAVOS (Daimler Autonomous Vehicle Operating System) system intensively in real traffic.
New on board are—besides LiDAR sensors—deep learning technologies as well as GPUs. The testing of the fully automated driving will be monitored by two specially trained drivers in the car for safety reasons.
In 2011, Mercedes-Benz obtained approval for the testing of autonomous vehicles on German roads and thus successfully completed the Bertha Benz trip in August 2013. Mercedes-Benz has developed DAVOS for autonomous vehicles based on these experiences, which have been accumulated at the time, as well as numerous further trials worldwide.
January 2, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (7)
The Germans had better get a move on if they do not want to get left far behind by Tesla and google, etc. So they better get as many cars as possible onto real roads.
Posted by: mahonj | January 02, 2017 at 03:06 AM
Mercedes 2013 100 mile journey through all sorts of traffic without touching the wheel and including roundabouts, traffic lights, autobahn and crowded city centres with loads of pedestrians and so on is still the most impressive demo I have ever seen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=it-3HmDFWa0
They are now going to do it with much more production ready equipment.
Tesla collecting who knows what data, and processing it who knows how, no matter how many miles it covers with unknown comprehensiveness, does not impress me.
The only thing that they have shown is a readiness to release beta software in safety critical applications to wholly untrained members of the general public, in cars capable of 'ludicrous' acceleration.
They are the only car company which has killed people AFAIK with their AP.
Posted by: Davemart | January 02, 2017 at 07:50 AM
The slow, methodical German approach will be eclipsed by the faster pace of Silicon Valley.
By the time conservative Mercedes gets its product to mass market, Tesla will be in a dominant position.
Posted by: Brent Jatko | January 02, 2017 at 08:29 AM
As usual Davemart is spreading false and negative news about Tesla on the internet just like a paid fossil fuel lobbyist would do.
There is only one confirmed death accident in a Tesla with autopilot activated, not many, as claimed by Davemart. And he also lies about other automakers having no death accidents in cars with their autopilot activated. We don’t know how many deaths other automakers’ autopilot systems may have been involved in as their cars are not collecting that info yet. Tesla is the only car maker in the world that systematically record autopilot info and upload it to Tesla’s data center for further analysis for every car they sell. Tesla is also the only car in the world that has a black box that record this info and that can be used to recover this info in case the car is destroyed so much in the accident that its connection to Tesla’s data center is lost and the info cannot automatically be uploaded to Tesla.
Then there is the question of how many lives Tesla’s autopilot is saving. People are being killed in traffic mainly because of human error from being inattentive with or without autopilot. However, with autopilot on the chance that a driver is inattentive to the point that it causes a death is far less because the autopilot is always attentive and can drive the vehicle safely in most situations. We need billions of miles with autopilot on before conclusive evidence can be made on the safety advantages of Tesla’s autopilot. However, that data will come by 2018 when over 500,000 Tesla cars are driving on autopilot most if not all of the time in all kind of situations.
Posted by: Change | January 02, 2017 at 09:43 AM
Change said:
'There is only one confirmed death accident in a Tesla with autopilot activated, not many, as claimed by Davemart.'
You do not understand the English language. 'People' in this context includes the singular, 'person'
And because Elon is slippery and tries to claim that AP is not responsible as much as possible, the claim of one person involves ignoring the car in China driving into a stationary roadsweeper, which would be incredible with no variation in speed or direction if it were a person, but has happened before with non-lethal consequences under AP.
And then Tesla discounts any incidents where the driver tries to snatch back control to make up for the APs failures.
If you have disconnected by touching the steering, brakes or accelerator even half a second before impact, that is you and not the AP in the world of Elon.
As for the claim that statistics show the AP as being safer than human driving, swallowing that bull from Elon requires you to be utterly ignorant of stats.
He generalised from one incident, and compared it to all vehicles, including tuk tuks in the third world, not large executive cars driven in the developed world by the safest demographics, which if is the valid sample.
Because you have swallowed patent gibberish, it does not make it sense.
Posted by: Davemart | January 02, 2017 at 10:13 AM
My view is that you will kill a few, (possibly quite a few) people along way to fully autonomous vehicles. You have to balance this with the number of lives you will save when you get it more or less working. The problem is that we will know the identity of the people killed by AVs, but will only see the lives saved statistically - no-one will know whose lives were saved, so no credit will be given for this.
The trick will be to pace the development such that minimum people are killed or injured and yet it happens as quickly as possible.
You may have to treat each new city as a new environment, certainly at the start as new things are encountered (cyclists and bike lanes in SF, for instance).
After a while, we may plateau and see no substantially new phenomena when we encounter a new city. (And eventually, new countries).
What you do not want is to move to too many new cities all at once so that the new situations come in faster than they can be programmed (or trained up).
Posted by: mahonj | January 02, 2017 at 11:49 AM
mahonj said:
'My view is that you will kill a few, (possibly quite a few) people along way to fully autonomous vehicles. '
Absolutely unnecessary in my view, and more importantly that of Google, Volvo, Ford, GM and Toyota.
It is just Tesla pushing hard to get the drop on everyone else, push beta software onto the roads as they have just done with the AP2 to 1,000 (unqualified) drivers, sensor suites which the manufacturer told them could not detect cross traffic and so on.
That is bad engineering and pushing for sales, not inherent difficulties in bringing out proper, safe fully developed Ap systems with a full array of sensors, co-ordination with traffic management and so on.
The rest are trying to get it right, and taking their time to do so.
Tesla is concerned with rushing something or the other out of the door.
Posted by: Davemart | January 02, 2017 at 12:52 PM
