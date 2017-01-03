« Renesas to demo full autonomous vehicles with R-Car H3 SoCs at CES 2017 | Main

ESI to showcase virtual human-in-the-loop technology at CES; innovation for ADAS & autonomous cars

3 January 2017

ESI Group, a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, will mark its first attendance at CES 2017 in Las Vegas by showcasing ESI Pro-SiVIC—a solution enabling the virtual testing of the sensors serving the various perception systems onboard vehicles or aircraft—and an innovative project for a Virtual Human-In-The-Loop that addresses the cognitive aspects of product performance.

ESI Pro-SiVIC allows industrial manufacturers to test virtually the operational performance of the various perception systems onboard a vehicle or aircraft. Influencing factors, such as lighting conditions, weather, and other road users are accurately represented. Pro-SiVIC is used to build realistic real-life 3D scenarios and experience them interactively in real-time; eliminating the need for physical prototypes. In this way, users quickly and precisely study the performance of embedded systems in typical or critical use cases and ensure products are safe and reliable in operation.

ESI will also introduce its Virtual Human-in-the-loop—a technology to take into account virtually cognitive factors for testing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. Developed in partnership with the French institute for technology and transportation IFSTTAR, ESI’s Virtual Human-in-the-loop is able to predict the perception, mental representations, anticipation and decision of a standard driver to assess how he or she will interact with their vehicle; and the impact of their behavior on the operational performance of new ADAS devices.

At ESI’s CES stand, visitors will be able to use a driving simulator—a booth equipped with a driving seat, a steering wheel, pedals, and a Virtual Reality headset running ESI Pro-SiVIC, ESI’s solution enabling automotive makers to test sensors in ultra-realistic 3D scenes.