« Electric bus maker Proterra raises $140M in Series 5 round | Main | Ford adding hybrid F-150 & Mustang, PHEV Transit, new BEV SUV by 2020; $700M for Flat Rock for EV production; cancels $1.6B Mexico plant »

Print this post

Hyundai collaborates with Google Assistant in further connecting homes to cars

3 January 2017

At CES 2017, Hyundai is demonstrating compatibility with the company’s Blue Link Agent for the Google Assistant. The integration allows control of various functions of a Hyundai vehicle with simple voice commands. These commands include “Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to start my Santa Fe and set the temperature to 72 degrees”, “Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to send the address of the Mandarin Oriental, in Las Vegas to my Sonata”, and “Ok Google, ask Blue Link to lock my car”.

Google Home is a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant that can provide real-time answers, activate streaming music services, smart home devices, and now, cars.

Blue Link brings seamless connectivity directly into Hyundai cars with technology such as Remote Start with Climate Control, Destination Search powered by Google, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. Blue Link services can be easily accessed from the buttons on the rearview mirror and center stack, the Web or via the Blue Link owners’ smartphone app. In addition to the Action on Google Assistant, some of these features can also be controlled via the latest Android Wear and Apple Watch smartwatch offerings.

Once a customer has successfully linked his or her Blue Link Account with the Google Assistant voice-activated services, Remote Service commands will only be sent to Hyundai vehicles after the Google Assistant prompts owners for their Blue Link Personal Identification Number (PIN).

Blue Link Action on Google Home demonstration features include:

Sending a destination to the car’s navigation system

Remote horn/lights

Start and stop charging of Hyundai plug-in vehicles

Remote Start with Climate Control

Hyundai will have more features before launching this Action on Google Home into production.