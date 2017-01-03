« Visteon awarded second SmartCore domain controller program with a European automaker; debuting on global vehicle platform in 2020 | Main | Hyundai collaborates with Google Assistant in further connecting homes to cars »
Electric bus maker Proterra raises $140M in Series 5 round
3 January 2017
Electric bus manufacturer Proterra has raised $140 million in a Series 5 round. Proterra partnered with J.P. Morgan to close the equity funding, which was led by $40 million from an undisclosed investor, an additional $60 million from several new investors, and joined by existing board level investors Tao Capital Partners, Kleiner Perkins, GM Ventures, Constellation Technology Ventures, 88 Green Ventures, Edison Energy, Inc. and others.
This growth equity financing signals an accelerated manufacturing phase for Proterra, as the company doubles production to meet growing customer demand across the United States.
In September 2016, its engineering team unveiled what is now the world’s most efficient battery system for heavy-duty transportation, offering a 350-mile nominal range in the new Catalyst E2 Series, capable of executing any typical U.S. mass transit route on a single charge. In addition, the company’s 2016 sales awards more than doubled from 2015. (Earlier post.)
With $140 million of new capital, Proterra will accelerate production capacity on both coasts, while continuing to develop its next generation of heavy-duty electric vehicle products. Proterra aims to increase production in its East Coast facility, located in Greenville, South Carolina, by 300% and initiate production in its City of Industry facility in Los Angeles County.
January 3, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (2)
A nominal (good weather?) range of 350 miles is excellent for an early e-bus model.
Near future next model Proterra e-buses will probably have over 400 miles nominal range. Ultra quick charge facilities could make it a long range intercity e-bus.
Posted by: HarveyD | January 03, 2017 at 08:11 AM
HarveyD:
It is much easier to build a bus with a 350 miles range for stop and go city driving than it is to build an inter-city bus with a 350 mile range. IN stop and go driving, you are recovering the braking energy while with inter-city driving, most of the energy goes to overcoming air drag. This is why hybrid cars get better city mileage compared to highway mileage.
Anyway, I am quite impressed with the Proterra buses and wish them the best.
Posted by: sd | January 03, 2017 at 01:48 PM
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
Posted by: |
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.