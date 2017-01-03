Green Car Congress  
Renesas to demo full autonomous vehicles with R-Car H3 SoCs at CES 2017

3 January 2017

Renesas will showcase its own fully autonomous vehicle prototypes—featuring the R-Car H3 SoC (earlier post)—at the Consumer Electronics Show this week.

Renesas will offer short rides in the autonomous vehicles at a short track adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Renesas introduced the R-Car H3 System-on-Chip (SoC) in December 2015. The SoC delivers CPU performance; image recognition processing; ISO 26262 (ASIL-B) compliance; and a system in package (SiP) with external memory to enable a wide range of automotive applications.

January 3, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)

