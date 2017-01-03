« Ford adding hybrid F-150 & Mustang, PHEV Transit, new BEV SUV by 2020; $700M for Flat Rock for EV production; cancels $1.6B Mexico plant | Main | Mitsubishi Electric showcasing 3D Advanced Mobile Mapping System at CES 2017 »
Uber vital stats infographic
3 January 2017
Select Car Leasing in the UK has put together an infographic highlighting some of the stats about Uber, as well as its funding timeline and its top-10 destinations. The infographic also squeezes in Lyft and compares the two against the standard taxi, as well as some data about Uber drivers.
Comments