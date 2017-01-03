« Renesas to demo full autonomous vehicles with R-Car H3 SoCs at CES 2017 | Main

Volkswagen CES2017 show app previews emerging Volkswagen digital Ecosystem

3 January 2017

Volkswagen has developed a special app for CES 2017, available now at the App Store (iOS) and at Google Play (Android). Visitors to CES can use the show app at the Volkswagen booth to experience how human, car and environment will, in the future, be intelligently interconnected in the Volkswagen Ecosystem via the Volkswagen User-ID.

In the future, Volkswagen users will manage all of their mobility and infotainment services via their individual Volkswagen User IDs on a digital platform—the Volkswagen Ecosystem. (Earlier post.) This makes it easy to configure personal settings, integrate any services from third-party sources and port them wherever they wish. Regardless of which Volkswagen model users might step into (personal or rental car), in the future, the car will always prepare their favorite music, configure the display screen and make the right seat adjustments. Volkswagen is working to create a new user experience.

After downloading the app to an Apple or Android smartphone, a vistor to the Volkswagen CES booth will create a profile—i.e. a Volkswagen User-ID set up for the show—with new functions that are assigned to the user.

At the individual user stations, show visitors can quickly and easily input and configure these settings for their personal ID. Different functions, such as selecting a favorite ambient light setting, can be performed directly within the app itself. All settings are stored online. In the Connected Car, visitors can try out their personal digital world live.

Along with individual connectivity, Volkswagen is also offering a look at future intuitive controls that go beyond touch and gesture control. The manufacturer is also presenting its I.D. electric concept car to the American public for the first time.

The VW CES 2017 app requires Volkswagen’s free WiFi at the show in order to use the profile. The app also requests access to a number of functions of the mobile device:

Geo-location. Through the app, Volkswagen will track the user’s precise location (with consent). Volkswagen will use this data to provide location-based information through Bluetooth beacons at the stand.

Bluetooth.

WiFi.

Camera. The app requests access to the mobile device to allow the user to switch automatically to his or her own photo library for uploading images.

Data stored in the app is transferred to the Volkswagen Group of America IT systems in order to run the app and provide the ecosystem experience. VWGoA will delete all data associated with the app at the end of CES.