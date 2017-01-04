« Tesla 2016 deliveries totalled ~76,230, slightly below target | Main | Liberty Mutual Insurance’s Solaria Labs unveils new developer portal for future products and apps; from safest routing to damage assessment »

Print this post

Faraday Future unveils its first production car, the electric FF91

4 January 2017

Faraday Future revealed the FF91—its first production electric car—in Las Vegas ahead of the opening of CES. Equipped with a 130 kWh pack built from what Faraday says are the world’s highest energy density Li-ion cells, the 1,050 hp, all-wheel drive FF91 claims a range of more than 378 miles (608 km) on a single charge, with 0-60 time of 2.39 seconds.

The FF91 boasts an aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.25, helping to increase range and performance. The vehicle as presented is packed with connectivity and autonomy technology.

The EV will be equipped with 3D LiDAR (the first production car so-equipped), 10 high-definition cameras, 13 long and short range radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

In his introduction to the reveal, Nick Sampson, SVP of R&D and Engineering, noted that the company has filed almost 2,000 patents globally.

Prospective buyers need to register and put down a $5,000 deposit (full price not yet disclosed). The plan is to deliver the production vehicles in 2018; however, Faraday still needs a factory.