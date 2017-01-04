« Audi & partners form Connected Vehicle to Everything of Tomorrow consortium for 3GPP Rel. 14 Cellular-V2X trial | Main | Renesas Electronics unveils RH850/V1R-M automotive radar solution for ADAS and autonomous driving vehicles »

PSA Group, Ericsson, Orange partner on 5G connected car

4 January 2017

PSA Group, Ericsson and Orange have signed a partnership agreement to conduct pilots of 5G technology for automotive applications as part of the “Towards 5G” initiative. The “Towards 5G” connected car partnership aims to leverage 4G to 5G technology evolution to address connected vehicle requirements such as intelligent transport system (ITS) to improve road safety, new automotive and in-car services.

The partnership is technically focused on Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) architecture and real-time performances for the deployment of ITS and connected services in vehicles. Initial tests use end-to-end architecture system with LTE technology and will evolve to LTE-V and 5G technology.

The first use cases on Cooperative ITS have been defined—such as “see through” between two connected vehicles on a road and connected emergency vehicle aiming at notifying in real-time emergency vehicle approach—and are currently being tested on the field test track.

Other deliverables will be produced during 2017 in the framework of this research initiative.

The “Towards 5G” connected car initiative is an opportunity for the three partners to combine their expertise in connected vehicles to meet the challenges of new mobility services and of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Ericsson provides the radio and a distributed virtualized core network to enable network slicing capabilities and intelligent geo-messaging service.

Orange provides the cellular network with the associated spectrum on the field trial site and the on-board connectivity integrating vehicular use cases.

PSA Group is in charge of automotive use case requirement definition, embedded architecture integration, user experience and technical validation.

As a result of their collaboration, the partners will develop comprehensive experience with the requirements for a 5G infrastructure that fits the needs of the connected vehicles industry. They will also identify the full potential of innovative services and use cases for the benefit of improving road safety and for better quality of services to end users.