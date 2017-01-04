« FCA unveils Chrysler Portal concept: next-gen family transportation for Millenials; electric, semi-autonomous, connected, flexible | Main | Faraday Future unveils its first production car, the electric FF91 »
Tesla 2016 deliveries totalled ~76,230, slightly below target
4 January 2017
Tesla delivered approximately 22,200 vehicles in Q4, of which 12,700 were Model S and 9,500 were Model X. When added to the rest of the year, total 2016 deliveries were approximately 76,230. Tesla only counts a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct.
Tesla produced 24,882 vehicles in Q4, resulting in total 2016 production of 83,922 vehicles. This was an increase of 64% from 2015.
Because of short-term production challenges starting at the end of October and lasting through early December from the transition to new Autopilot hardware, Q4 vehicle production was weighted more heavily towards the end of the quarter than we had originally planned, Tesla said.
The company recovered and hit its production goal, but the delay in production resulted in challenges that impacted quarterly deliveries, including, among other things, cars missing shipping cutoffs for Europe and Asia. The company said that although it tried to recover these deliveries and expedite others by the end of the quarter, time ran out before it could deliver all customer cars.
In total, about 2,750 vehicles missed being counted as deliveries in Q4 either due to last-minute delays in transport or because the customer was unable to physically take delivery. Even where these customers had already fully paid for their vehicle, Tesla still did not count these as deliveries in Q4.
In addition to Q4 deliveries, about 6,450 vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the quarter. These will be counted as deliveries in Q1 2017.
Vehicle demand in Q4 was particularly strong, the company said. Q4 net orders for Model S and X, which set an all-time record for the company, were 52% higher than Q4 2015 and 24% higher than our previous record quarter in Q3 2016.
January 4, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (4)
Tesla has trouble delivering less than 100 000 cars in 2016 and promised to produce 300 000 in 2017 when Model 3 was announced. Find the mistake.
Posted by: Robin | January 04, 2017 at 12:51 AM
Oh sorry they 1/2 million actually.
Posted by: Robin | January 04, 2017 at 12:53 AM
Tesla aims for 500,000 in 2018 and 1 million cars in 2020. It is probably meant as the monthly rate at the end of the year. So 40,000 cars during dec 2018 and 83,000 cars during dec 2020. If Tesla can make enough batteries at the Giga fab and they succeed in making their cars fully self driving during 2018 (which will guarantee an abundance of demand and high profit margins) it can be done.
Tesla’s market impact will be much larger than the number of cars they make as each self-driving Tesla car will travel about 100,000 miles per year and not just the normal 15,000 miles per year for a non-self driving car. However, the more you drive them the faster they brake and wear out. So Tesla will have to focus on durability so that 1 million miles of life is possible for a Tesla. That would be 5 times as long as a gasser and the true market impact of making one Tesla will therefore be to replace 5 gasser vehicles.
It will be very interesting to see if Tesla can start delivering the model 3 in the second half of 2017 as they plan to do. Even more interesting to see how fast Tesla can make their current cars fully autonomous with upcoming software updates. I expect Tesla to deliver about 125,000 cars in 2017. Nearly all of them Model S and X and hopefully 15k Model 3. Model S and X will get a battery upgrade option for 100kwh and 110kwh packs (with new cells from the Giga fab) during 2017 but I do not expect they will not get any other hardware upgrades. So a relatively uneventful year at Tesla’s production line for Model S and X. Maybe we will hear more about the battery options for Model S and X at Tesla’s investor meeting at the Giga fab today.
Posted by: Change | January 04, 2017 at 01:40 AM
Tesla may be hugely successful as a company, or they may be a footnote in history 30 years from now. But either way, they have already had a huge impact on the auto industry. Look at the competitors entering the market, and the battery developments since Tesla introduced its first vehicle.
Posted by: JMartin | January 04, 2017 at 06:36 AM
