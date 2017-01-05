« ExxonMobil develops efficient new technology to dehydrate natural gas; exclusive license to Sulzer | Main | HERE, NVIDIA partner on AI technology for HD mapping from cloud to car »

Print this post

Daimler joins Linux Foundation and Automotive Grade Linux

5 January 2017

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative open source project developing a Linux-based, open platform for the connected car, announced that Daimler is joining The Linux Foundation and Automotive Grade Linux.

Daimler is the tenth automaker to join AGL and will actively contribute to developing the Unified Code Base (UCB), AGL’s connected car platform. (Earlier post.) The third version of the UCB was recently released and is on display at CES 2017 in the AGL Demo Suite at the Bellagio Hotel.

Automakers are becoming software companies, and just like in the tech industry, they are realizing that open source is the way forward. We are excited to welcome our first major German automaker to AGL. Daimler’s expertise in developing intuitive, high-end technology will help us ensure that the AGL infotainment platform is user-friendly and can be customized to meet the diverse needs of drivers. —Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux

Automotive Grade Linux members are working together to create a shared platform that can serve as the de facto industry standard. Adopting an open platform across the industry enables automakers and suppliers to share and reuse the same code base, which will reduce development costs, decrease time-to-market for new products and reduce fragmentation across the industry.