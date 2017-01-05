« ZF introduces NVIDIA-based self-driving system for cars, trucks, commercial vehicles | Main | ECS requesting proposals for third ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship for projects in automotive green energy technology »

Delphi acquires Movimento for secure OTA services

5 January 2017

With software and services playing an increasingly critical role in all areas of the automotive industry, Delphi Automotive PLC has acquired Movimento, a leading provider of Over-the-Air (OTA) software lifecycle and data management for the automotive sector.

In 2015, Delphi acquired Control-Tec LLC, a leading SaaS (software-as-a-service)-based provider of telematics and analytics software primarily for global automotive OEMs. Delphi will combine its system and software expertise with Control-Tec’s data analytics and Movimento’s OTA services to create an end-to-end connected vehicle platform for our customers that is able to manage vehicle performance data, consumer behavior data, maintenance, system upgrades, mobility services and 3rd party ancillary services.

Movimento’s advanced technology platform enables manufacturers to quickly and efficiently upgrade or fix software at all stages of a vehicle’s lifecycle. Its OTA capabilities provide end consumers the ease and convenience of software updates, allowing new features and functionality to be added to their vehicles instantaneously, all the while reducing warranty and service costs for the vehicle manufacturer.

Based in Michigan, Movimento supports customer operations globally and has its OTA and cloud technology development in Silicon Valley. It brings scalable vehicle software, engine control unit (ECU) programming, and OTA firmware and feature updates, all with advanced automotive cyber security validation functions to ensure a safe and secure software environment at all times.

Movimento’s technology allows for a single gateway client to update a vehicle’s firmware, software and feature sets across multiple domains including infotainment, advanced safety and automated driving, and engine controls, allowing for simplified software design.

Movimento will remain an independent entity within Delphi, and will maintain its existing customer service model.