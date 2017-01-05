« Daimler joins Linux Foundation and Automotive Grade Linux | Main

HERE, NVIDIA partner on AI technology for HD mapping from cloud to car

5 January 2017

HERE and NVIDIA have extended their collaboration to develop HERE HD Live Map into the industry-leading real-time, high-definition mapping solution for autonomous vehicles. The broad collaboration for the solution, which would span the vehicle and the cloud, includes three planned initiatives:

HERE is accelerating HERE HD Live Map using NVIDIA MapWorks AI technology.

NVIDIA is developing localization technology based on HERE HD Live Map as part of NVIDIA DriveWorks software—enabling automakers using NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2 in the car to integrate localization capability.

HERE and NVIDIA intend to collaborate on a HERE HD Live Map-based in-vehicle solution to perceive changes in the environment and update the map in the cloud accordingly.

HERE HD Live Map, a cloud service supporting all levels of vehicle automation, is already commercially available for North America and Western Europe. Through multiple modes of sensor ingestion and aggregation, it can update itself, with rich data layers assisting the vehicle in positioning, localization and strategy planning.

At the HERE booth at CES, NVIDIA and HERE are showcasing localization using the HERE HD Live Map on the NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2 AI computer. It uses deep learning to precisely locate the vehicle's position with centimeter accuracy, as well as to detect how the environment around the car may differ from the current map. Road tests are already taking place as part of this collaboration.