NIO and Mobileye join forces to deliver L4 autonomy by 2019

5 January 2017

Electric vehicle startup NIO (earlier post) and Mobileye N.V. signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a strategic partnership jointly to develop differentiated Level 4 (L4) autonomy for NIO US vehicles by 2019.

NIO USA vehicles will be built upon the Car 3.0 stack, a set of integrated modular technologies and infrastructure conceived from the ground up for L4 Autonomous Electric Vehicles. NIO USA plans to launch its first vehicles built fully in 2019.

As part of the engagement, Mobileye will provide an EyeQ-based compute platform hosting Mobileye solutions for full 8-camera surround vision and sensor fusion. These solutions will be deployed within the L4 Autonomy module of NIO USA’s Car 3.0 stack. NIO USA will develop certain L4 AD features that augment the Mobileye system, and enable NIO’s Car 3.0 stack to deliver specific target experiences for vehicle users.

In October 2015, NIO announced that it was issued an Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permit by the California DMV and it would begin testing on public roads under the Autonomous Vehicle Tester Program guidelines as it progresses on its path to bring autonomy to market. Investors include Tencent, Temasek, Sequoia Capital, Lenovo, TPG and other world-renowned investment institutions. The company is also involved in the FIA Formula Championship, the world's first single-seater, all-electric racing series. The NextEV NIO Formula E team won the inaugural drivers’ championship title in 2015.