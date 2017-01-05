« BMW, Intel, Mobileye: 40 autonomous BMWs to be on road by 2H 2017; standards-based open platform for autonomy | Main | Delphi acquires Movimento for secure OTA services »
ZF introduces NVIDIA-based self-driving system for cars, trucks, commercial vehicles
5 January 2017
At CES 2017, ZF launched the ZF ProAI self-driving system, based on the NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2 AI car computer (earlier post), for cars, trucks and other commercial vehicles for factories, agriculture and mining. ZF is the first tier-1 auto supplier to bring an AI self-driving computer based on DRIVE PX 2 into production for commercial availability.
ZF ProAI uses the DRIVE PX 2 AutoCruise configuration to enable companies to build self-driving vehicles—ranging from cars and trucks, to industrial applications, such as forklifts and materials-handling vehicles.
ZF ProAI can process inputs from multiple cameras, plus LiDAR, radar and ultrasonic sensors, in a process called sensor fusion. This will enable the vehicle to paint a 360-degree view around itself, locate itself on an HD map and find a safe path through traffic.
ZF ProAI will be available for production in early 2018.
January 5, 2017
