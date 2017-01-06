« Hyundai “Mobility Vision” concept for integration of car and home; Health + Mobility Cockpit | Main | Hyundai Motor showcases autonomous IONIQ at CES 2017 »

ChargePoint introduces modular Express Plus EV fast-charging platform; up to 400 kW

6 January 2017

ChargePoint announced ChargePoint Express Plus, an ultra-fast DC charging solution that can deliver up to 400 kW. It supports charging voltages ranging from 200 volts (V) to 1000 V including today’s 400 V cars and 750 V buses, and tomorrow’s 800 V cars.

A modular platform designed for businesses and charging centers along major roadways or transit depots, Express Plus can charge today’s newest electric vehicles, such as the Chevy Bolt EV, at their maximum rate; is equipped to charge upcoming EVs such as the Tesla Model 3; and is ready to deliver maximum charging speed to EVs coming to market in the years to come. Express Plus will be available in July 2017. ChargePoint up to now has offered 24 kW and 50 kW fast charging via its Express 100 and 200 platforms. (Earlier post.)

Complementing ChargePoint’s existing products and services, ChargePoint Express Plus supports the creation of a network enabling the rapid refueling of EVs on long trips or to support the rigorous daily routines of electric buses and trucks.

With ChargePoint Express Plus, charging site operators can design for the long term and incrementally build out charging infrastructure to meet driver demand without any stranded investment along the way. The product intelligently allocates power among vehicles based on each battery’s state of charge (SoC) and instantaneous maximum charge rate, so every car charges as fast as possible, getting drivers back on the road quickly while making efficient use of the power available at each site.

Power consumption is managed within a site’s available capacity while minimizing impact to vehicle charging rates. Power management and high-efficiency power conversion (more than 96% efficiency) reduce electricity costs and wasted energy. Fault-tolerant design, instrumentation for remote monitoring, intelligent diagnostics and machine learning techniques work together predictively to prevent failures and ensure high availability.

The ChargePoint Express Plus architecture consists of three modular building blocks that can be configured to meet the exact requirements at any site and scale incrementally as demand for charging increases.

Power Modules are a basic building block in the Express Plus architecture. Each module is a self-contained AC to DC power conversion system that operates between an output of 200 and 1000 V and delivers up to 31.25 kW at a max current of 78 A. Power Modules are sealed units, easily installed in Power Cubes or Express Plus Stations in the field without any special tools or technical expertise.

Express Plus Stations dispense power to EVs and can support up to three flexible, lightweight cables compatible with all standard connector types. Each Express Plus Station houses two Power Modules and can connect with a Power Cube to deliver up to 400 kW to a single vehicle. There’s a 10-inch LCD touchscreen for driver interaction, 20-inch wide-format LED display for notifications, cameras, area lighting, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and much more. Built-in cellular networking enables remote management through ChargePoint Cloud Services.

Power Cubes house up to 16 Power Modules in an attractive form factor that services up to eight Express Plus Stations in a fully integrated system. Power Cubes have AC input, DC outputs, cooling, system controls and networking for remote diagnostics and management.

Along with the Express Plus platform, ChargePoint Express 250, a standalone 50kW and 62.5kW DC fast charging station capable of adding 90 miles of range in 30 minutes, was introduced.

ChargePoint Cloud Services, included with all ChargePoint products, make it easy for any organization to offer EV charging, with 24/7 driver support, proactive monitoring and comprehensive warranty coverage for stations.

EV drivers can find ChargePoint Express stations for long-distance trips, along with other ChargePoint stations for Level 2 charging around town, in the ChargePoint app.