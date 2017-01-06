« China-based GAC to debut new SUV, hybrid crossover and EV at Detroit show; planning NA market entry in 2018 | Main | ChargePoint introduces modular Express Plus EV fast-charging platform; up to 400 kW »

Hyundai “Mobility Vision” concept for integration of car and home; Health + Mobility Cockpit

6 January 2017

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas, Hyundai Motor revealed its Mobility Vision concept that, in the future, will connect autonomous cars to living and working environments. Hyundai says that its Smart House technology blurs the line between mobility and living and working space, integrating the car into the daily lives of users.

The Smart House concept shown at CES places connected car technologies at the center of the home. The CES display suggests how the car could shed the image of a conventional vehicle, integrating itself with the living space when docked, before becoming a mobile living space when customers need to move around.

Hyundai Motor’s future vision makes full use of the car for mobility; when not traveling it integrates its functionalities with the home. The new concept combines the comfort, convenience and connectivity features of the car and the home into one space.

For example, the mobility concept can act as an air conditioner; share its entertainment facilities by mirroring audio and visual outputs with the home’s smart devices; and provide power in emergency situations, using its on-board fuel cell as a generator.

In addition to presenting an solution to overpopulation and limited living space, the Mobility Vision ambition extends to connected technologies that make users’ lives easier on a daily basis. Advanced communication with other cars and traffic systems means the user can continue living until they reach their destination making it possible to carry on working or relaxing without interruption.

Health + Mobility cockpit. Also unveiled at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Hyundai’s “Health + Mobility Cockpit” is a concept enabled by the monitoring of health and related indicators to help manage the stress and other negative effects of driving.

In the near future, a series of sensors throughout the car could monitor the physical and mental state of the driver, detecting everything from the driver’s posture to their respiratory rate and breathing depth. Also the car could measure heart-rate variability for stress response, and use eye tracking and facial feature recognition to track alertness and emotional state. To promote mental awareness and focus, the car could then respond by delivering a customized multi-sensory experience.

Micro experiences are delivered through “Mood Bursts” that can be used to create a variety of physical and mental responses. If the Healthcare Cockpit’s sensors detect that the driver is losing concentration at the wheel, an “Alert Burst” can be triggered to engage them. Or if sensor data shows the driver is in traffic or the driver has elevated stress levels, a “Calm Burst” can be activated to boost relaxation.

Mood Bursts can be personalized, choreographed experiences to create a desired physical or mental impact. Sensory bursts create distinct, contrasting moments rather than prolonged environmental change. Mood bursts combine two or more of the following micro experiences to create various driver responses:

Posture. In response to data that suggests the driver is losing focus or alertness, the driver’s seat can automatically adjust to a more upright position. Alternatively, if sensors detect driver discomfort or agitation, activate pneumatic lumbar systems can massage the driver’s lower back to promote relaxation.

Scent. Combining a range of different scents can elicit a variety of driver responses as deemed necessary by the health and wellness monitoring systems. For example, lavender or eucalyptus-based aromas can calm a driver, while smells such as cedar or peppermint can energize and invigorate the senses.

Light. In the same way as dawn stimulates the senses to wake the body, varying levels of warm and cool lighting can spread across the dashboard to impact alertness and mood.

Temperature. Contrasting temperatures can calm or invigorate the driver as required, so the Healthcare Cockpit can sense the ambient temperature of the car and direct cooler or warmer air towards the driver to alter responsiveness or enhance comfort.

Sound. One of the most effective sensory micro experiences utilizes sound to engage the driver’s senses or to de-escalate a stressful environment. The car’s music and radio applications are able to sync with the Healthcare Cockpit’s sensors to create relaxed or dynamic environments. Alongside the type of sounds played, volume can increase during an Alert Burst, while softer, acoustic music can be paired with a Calm Burst.

