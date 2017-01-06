« ChargePoint introduces modular Express Plus EV fast-charging platform; up to 400 kW | Main | Nissan CEO announces LEAF with ProPilot autonomy; other autonomous and connected technologies & partnerships »

Hyundai Motor showcases autonomous IONIQ at CES 2017

6 January 2017

At CES 2017, Hyundai Motor is operating advanced autonomous IONIQ on the surrounding roads. Autonomous IONIQ models will navigate a series of test routes in the boulevards around CES, using the latest LiDAR technology to identify the precise position of surrounding vehicles and objects to navigate the urban landscape safely.

Moving forward with the use of LiDAR, Hyundai Motor has hidden the hardware behind the autonomous IONIQ’s front bumper rather than using the typical roof-mounted approach, retaining the new car’s sleek design. The car’s advanced self-driving systems are kept as simple as possible by integrating existing functions from the production model, including the Smart Cruise Control system’s forward-facing radar and Lane Keeping Assist cameras.

The system also uses a GPS antenna to search for a location of each vehicle and high-definition mapping software delivers pinpoint accuracy for location, road gradient and curvature, plus lane width and indication data. In addition, a Blind Spot Detection radar ensures that even simple lane changes are executed safely.

Hyundai Motor’s latest technology allows the cars to navigate the most challenging situations safely, including high levels of pedestrian traffic, stop lights and signs, road construction and road blocks, speed bumps, dogs, small children and even intersections without traffic signals.