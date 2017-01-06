« GM posts 2016 delivery record in China; 3.87M vehicles, more than 1/3 of global sales | Main | Honda introduces “Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem” at CES 2017; Honda Riding Assist, NeuV concept w/ AI emotion engine »

Volkswagen Group selects NVIDIA as key strategic partner to develop AI-Cockpit

6 January 2017

The Volkswagen Group has selected NVIDIA as its strategic partner for the new Volkswagen Group Future Center California in Silicon Valley. Johann Jungwirth, Chief Digital Officer of Volkswgen AG, made the announcement at CES 2017, where VW’s Audi brand is demonstrating a piloted Q7 concept. (Earlier post.) NVIDIA is a key strategic partner of the Volkswagen Group with its 12 brands.

Volkswagen is integrating NVIDIA technologies like the DRIVE AI Car Computing Platform, NVIDIA Driveworks Software as well as the NVIDIA DGX-1 AI Super Computer to develop an Artificial Intelligence-based Cockpit delivering the best digital user experience in the world. —Johann Jungwirth

Volkswagen is developing this new driving experience in close collaboration with NVIDIA at its Volkswagen Group Future Center California in Belmont, California, and will bring this AI-Cockpit to market in the coming years. The AI-Cockpit will include a massive reduction of hard controls as well as user interactions and is based on a self-learning intelligent digital assistant that anticipates user needs and provides in-vehicle UX that knows what the user wants without asking, based on situation, context, location and additional smart data.

The mission of the Future Center is to make Volkswagen Group vehicles best in class in terms of customer experience, interface design, operating logic, new interior concepts, infotainment and entertainment. The California facility will be the Volkswagen Group’s hub for Advanced Design as well as Advanced UX & Engineering in Silicon Valley. Volkswagen Group also operates two sister Future Center facilities, located in Potsdam (Germany) and Beijing (China).