Koito and Quanergy collaborate to design automotive headlight concept with built–in solid-state LiDAR

7 January 2017

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the largest global maker of automotive headlights, and Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart sensing solutions, are collaborating to design an automotive headlight concept with built-in Quanergy S3 solid state LiDAR sensors (earlier post). The Koito headlight with built-in sensors is on display at CES 2017.

The Koito headlights, which will be located on the corners of a vehicle, each incorporates two compact Quanergy S3 solid state LiDARs that perform sensing forward and to the side, and provide real-time long-range 3D views of the environment around the vehicle and the ability to recognize and track objects.

The sensors are seamlessly embedded inside the headlights and do not protrude or alter the exterior look of the headlights or the vehicle. Additionally, the headlight protects the sensors from dust, dirt and water, and headlight lens washers can be used to help ensure an unobstructed view for the sensors.

The LiDARs embedded in the headlights have the function of primary sensors in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) systems. As primary sensors, the LiDARs are used for (a) perception, (b) mapping and localization, and (c) occupancy grid detection, path planning and navigation.

We are excited to be working with Koito on this groundbreaking headlight. We believe that headlights with integrated LiDAR sensors will help accelerate the commercialization of cars with autonomous driving capability and will help reinvent the driving experience. —Dr. Louay Eldada, Quanergy CEO

Quanergy’s solid state LiDAR uses an optical phased array as a transmitter, which can steer pulses of light by shifting the phase of a laser pulse as it’s projected through the array.

The S3 offers a number of capabilities that are software-controlled in real time:

Adjustable window within total available field of view;

Arbitrary distribution of points in point cloud; point density within a frame not necessarily uniform (e.g., denser distribution around horizon in vehicle);

Random access for maximum SNR at receiver;

Largest VFOV (matches 120 HFOV);

Zoom in & out for coarse & fine view;

Adjustable frame rate based on situation analysis; and

Directional range enhancement based on location in pre-existing map (e.g., maximum forward range on highway, maximum sideways range at intersection).

The Quanergy S3 is the world’s first and only compact, low-cost, automotive-grade solid state LiDAR sensor with high reliability and superior capability. The S3 LiDAR sensor was recognized as the 2017 CES Best of Innovation Award grand winner in the vehicle intelligence category. The company’s sensors enable autonomous driving and perform real-time 3D mapping and object detection, classification and tracking.