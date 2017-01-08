« Rightware collaborating with HERE to intergate real-time location data into user interfaces | Main | 2018 Ford F-150 features new engine line-up, with all-new 3L diesel; start-stop standard; more ADAS »
OmniVision launches 1.4MP image sensor bringing best-in-class performance to cost-effective automotive imaging applications
8 January 2017
OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, introduced the OV9716 1.4 Megapixel image sensor, which brings 1392 x 976 resolution at up to 60 frames per second in a 1/3.8" optical format with more than 120dB dynamic range to automotive imaging applications. Built on OmniVision’s 2.8-micron OmniBSI-2 Deep Well pixel technology, the OV9716 delivers low-light sensitivity and high dynamic range (HDR) performance even in challenging lighting conditions.
The sensor is specifically designed to bring the performance of a high-end imaging solution at a cost and form factor suitable for the automotive mass market segment, targeting rear view cameras and 360-degrees surround view systems.
The OV9716’s Deep Well pixel technology provides a 16-bit linear output, capturing 94dB of scene dynamic range in a single frame, compared to traditional sensors with only 12-bit linear output. This 94dB output comes without HDR combination artifacts and has no sudden drops in signal-to-noise ratio across the scene. The sensor can further expand dynamic range to more than 120dB by using a second “very short” exposure, also minimizing motion artifacts.
The OV9716 comes in an AEC-Q100 Grade 2-qualified, compact 5.8 x 5.25 mm chip scale package and contains an advanced set of safety mechanisms to enable ISO26262 ASIL B-rated camera systems. The sensor is compatible with OmniVision’s family of powerful image signal processor (ISP) companion chips for display-based automotive imaging applications.
The OV9716 is currently available for sampling and is expected to enter volume production in the second half of 2017.
January 8, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments