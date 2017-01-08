« Rightware collaborating with HERE to intergate real-time location data into user interfaces | Main | 2018 Ford F-150 features new engine line-up, with all-new 3L diesel; start-stop standard; more ADAS »

OmniVision launches 1.4MP image sensor bringing best-in-class performance to cost-effective automotive imaging applications

8 January 2017

OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, introduced the OV9716 1.4 Megapixel image sensor, which brings 1392 x 976 resolution at up to 60 frames per second in a 1/3.8" optical format with more than 120dB dynamic range to automotive imaging applications. Built on OmniVision’s 2.8-micron OmniBSI-2 Deep Well pixel technology, the OV9716 delivers low-light sensitivity and high dynamic range (HDR) performance even in challenging lighting conditions.

The sensor is specifically designed to bring the performance of a high-end imaging solution at a cost and form factor suitable for the automotive mass market segment, targeting rear view cameras and 360-degrees surround view systems.

The OV9716’s Deep Well pixel technology provides a 16-bit linear output, capturing 94dB of scene dynamic range in a single frame, compared to traditional sensors with only 12-bit linear output. This 94dB output comes without HDR combination artifacts and has no sudden drops in signal-to-noise ratio across the scene. The sensor can further expand dynamic range to more than 120dB by using a second “very short” exposure, also minimizing motion artifacts.

The OV9716 comes in an AEC-Q100 Grade 2-qualified, compact 5.8 x 5.25 mm chip scale package and contains an advanced set of safety mechanisms to enable ISO26262 ASIL B-rated camera systems. The sensor is compatible with OmniVision’s family of powerful image signal processor (ISP) companion chips for display-based automotive imaging applications.

The OV9716 is currently available for sampling and is expected to enter volume production in the second half of 2017.