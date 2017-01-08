« CTA Foundation, IBM, Local Motors collaborate on accessible, self-driving vehicles | Main | OmniVision launches 1.4MP image sensor bringing best-in-class performance to cost-effective automotive imaging applications »

Print this post

Rightware collaborating with HERE to intergate real-time location data into user interfaces

8 January 2017

Rightware, a provider of user interface software for the automotive industry, and high-definition mapping company HERE are collaborating to make it easier and faster for automotive developers to integrate real-time location data into user interfaces.

In the collaboration, Rightware’s Kanzi UI software and HERE’s Open Location Platform are integrated to provide developers with a toolset for designing user interfaces that incorporate innovative location data.

The integration makes it possible for automotive developers to create and design user interfaces utilizing real-time location services as an integral part of the user interface. The HERE Open Location Platform’s cloud-based, API-driven architecture significantly reduces the development time of modern automotive applications and offers a rich data set where developers can choose the right data for each use case.

Integration of HERE Open Location Platform with our Kanzi UI software gives automotive developers the ability to use location data as an integral part of automotive user interfaces. This opens new possibilities for car manufacturers to provide modern connected car services where location-based data can be used to dramatically improve the digital user experience in future cars. —Jonas Geust, CEO at Rightware

In December 2016, Rightware was acquired by Thundersoft, a provider of mobile operating systems and smart device solutions for smartphone, tablet, IoT, automotive and enterprise markets. The company offers broad software and algorithm technologies, strategic partnerships with key semiconductor vendors and a global support network.