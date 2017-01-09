« Audi unveils Q8 plug-in hybrid concept full-size SUV; production version in 2018 | Main | NREL shows graded catalytic-protective layer boosts longevity of high-efficiency photocathodes for renewable hydrogen »

BMW pricing new 530e plug-in hybrid starting at $51,400

9 January 2017

During its press conference at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, BMW announced that the new BMW 530e plug-in hybrid iPerformance (earlier post) will be available starting at $51,400; the all-wheel drive BMW 530e xDrive iPerformance Sedan will start at $53,700, plus $995 Destination and Handling.

The 530e pairs an eDrive electric motor with a 4-cylinder 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo combustion engine. Combined system output of 248 hp and 310 lb-ft. of peak torque propels the BMW 530e iPerformance Sedan from 0 to 60 mph in 6.0 seconds and the BMW 530e xDrive iPerformance Sedan in 5.8 seconds.

Purely electric driving for the BMW 530e iPerformance is possible for up to 15 miles. The all-new 2017 BMW 5 Series will arrive in showrooms in February 2017. The BMW 530e iPerformance model will be available in spring 2017.