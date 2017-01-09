« Jaguar Land Rover takes stake in CloudCar cloud services company; first roll-out in electric I-PACE | Main | VW unveils fully autonomous, electric Microbus I.D. Buzz concept at Detroit; all-wheel drive, 270-mile range »

Print this post

FCA investing $1B in US plants; Ram heavy duty production moving from Mexico to Warren

9 January 2017

FCA US announced a total $1 billion investment in plants in Michigan and Ohio, and the addition of 2,000 new American jobs. Consistent and combined with previously announced investments, FCA US is further demonstrating its commitment to strengthening its US manufacturing base, and aligning US capacity to extend the Jeep product lineup. In total, FCA US has committed investments of more than $9.6 billion in its US manufacturing facilities and created 25,000 new jobs to date since 2009.

The latest announcement represents the second phase of an industrialization plan announced in January 2016. The plan called for the realignment of the Company’s US manufacturing operations to fully utilize available capacity to respond to a shift in market demand for trucks and SUVs, and to further expand the Jeep and Ram brands.

With the $1 billion investment, FCA US will retool and modernize the Warren Truck Assembly Plant (Michigan) to produce the all-new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, and the south plant of the Toledo Assembly Complex (Ohio) to build an all-new Jeep pickup truck. These actions are planned to be completed by 2020. More than 2,000 jobs also will be added to support production of these models. The added benefit of the investment in Warren is that it will enable the plant to produce the Ram heavy duty truck, which is currently produced in Mexico.