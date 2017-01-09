« Study finds living near major traffic linked to higher risk of dementia | Main | FCA investing $1B in US plants; Ram heavy duty production moving from Mexico to Warren »
Jaguar Land Rover takes stake in CloudCar cloud services company; first roll-out in electric I-PACE
9 January 2017
Jaguar Land Rover has announced a closer partnership with CloudCar, including the adoption of its next-generation cloud services platform and a US$15-million minority investment in the company. Jaguar Land Rover intends to be the first to roll out the next-generation CloudCar platform in its first fully electric model, Jaguar I-PACE. (Earlier post.)
CloudCar, based in Palo Alto, California, is a developer of connected driver experiences. With machine-learning capabilities tied to various sensors in the car, its cloud services platform allows car manufacturers to use its capability—including improved voice-activated applications and personalisation—while still maintaining their brand identity and retaining ownership of data.
This represents an important step in developing connected car technology. CloudCar has been working with premium manufacturers on some of the most exciting opportunities and challenges in the fields of machine learning and infotainment. This investment is integral to Jaguar Land Rover’s vehicle technology programme: but the program also presents an invaluable opportunity for other automotive manufacturers to get involved. The eventual need to integrate into the car hundreds of driver-focused global cloud services and content means this platform is an excellent example where cooperation between OEMs can improve outcomes for customers, as well as reducing costs.—Hanno Kirner, Executive Director of Corporate Strategy for Jaguar Land Rover
January 9, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments