Jaguar Land Rover takes stake in CloudCar cloud services company; first roll-out in electric I-PACE

9 January 2017

Jaguar Land Rover has announced a closer partnership with CloudCar, including the adoption of its next-generation cloud services platform and a US$15-million minority investment in the company. Jaguar Land Rover intends to be the first to roll out the next-generation CloudCar platform in its first fully electric model, Jaguar I-PACE. (Earlier post.)

CloudCar, based in Palo Alto, California, is a developer of connected driver experiences. With machine-learning capabilities tied to various sensors in the car, its cloud services platform allows car manufacturers to use its capability—including improved voice-activated applications and personalisation—while still maintaining their brand identity and retaining ownership of data.