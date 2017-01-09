« VW unveils fully autonomous, electric Microbus I.D. Buzz concept at Detroit; all-wheel drive, 270-mile range | Main

VW unveils long-wheelbase Tiguan at Detroit

9 January 2017

Volkswagen unveiled the new long-wheelbase 2018 Tiguan at the Detroit show. Engineered specifically to meet the desires of US customers, the all-new Tiguan adds a more sophisticated and spacious interior, flexible seating and high-tech infotainment and driver assistance features.

As with the new Atlas (earlier post), the Tiguan is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) architecture. Compared with the current model, the new Tiguan has far more interior space; at 185.2 inches long, the 2018 model is 10.7 inches longer than the current version and has up to 57% more cargo capacity. The 109.9-inch wheelbase—4.4 inches longer than the new Tiguan sold in Europe—provides both sliding second-row seats and an optional third row.

(Sales of Tiguan in the US in 2016 climbed 21.7% from the year earlier to 43,638 units.)

The MQB platform allows for a wider, lower stance, while the exterior design of sharper, stronger character lines, and LED lighting has already garnered several European design awards. The exterior design also enhances the Tiguan’s utility, from a 26-degree approach angle for off-roading to a lower lift-in height for the tailgate.

The Tiguan now features the optional Volkswagen Digital Cockpit display, offering drivers a reconfigurable display of key data and the ability to position navigation data front and center for easy viewing. The available Volkswagen Car-Net system provides a suite of connected vehicle services, including standard App-Connect technology that offers compatible smartphone integration with the three major platforms—Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.

To meet the demands of American SUV drivers, the Tiguan now offers a comprehensive suite of driver assistance technology. A rearview camera comes standard and available features include: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), upgraded for use in stop and go traffic; Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist) with Pedestrian Monitoring; Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert; and Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist), which actively helps the driver steer the car back into its lane should the vehicle start drifting into another lane without using the turn signal.

In addition, the 2018 Tiguan offers a combination of both passive and active safety systems that are engineered to meet or exceed current crash regulations. These systems include the class-exclusive Automatic Post-Collision Braking System.

The new Tiguan will be powered by an updated version of Volkswagen’s 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct injection TSI engine, making 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, driving the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Optional 4Motion with Active Control all-wheel-drive offers four driver selectable modes to maximize driving enjoyment and grip, on pavement or off.